checkAd

First Republic Bank Announces Pricing of $750 Million Series M Preferred Stock Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 00:17  |  33   |   |   

First Republic Bank (“First Republic”) (NYSE: FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 30,000,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of its 4.000% Noncumulative Perpetual Series M Preferred Stock, at a public offering price of $25.00 per depositary share. The offering is expected to close on or about July 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

First Republic intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, funding loans or purchasing investment securities for its portfolio.

BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, are serving as joint book-running managers.

The offering will be made only by means of an offering circular. The offering circular relating to the offering is available at www.frc-offering.com and furnished on a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Copies of the offering circular may also be obtained from: BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, by telephone at (212) 834 4533; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275; and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com or by calling toll-free at 1-800-645-3751.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The securities are neither insured nor approved by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Seite 1 von 3
First Republic Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Republic Bank Announces Pricing of $750 Million Series M Preferred Stock Offering First Republic Bank (“First Republic”) (NYSE: FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 30,000,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of its 4.000% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Energous Announces Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit Supporting Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
Upstart to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on August 10, 2021
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21First Republic Announces Series M Preferred Stock Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21First Republic Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21First Republic Bank Extends Contract of Founder, Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21First Republic Bank Declares Dividends on Three Series of Perpetual Preferred Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21First Republic Bank Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Date
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten