ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving Platform

“In our quest to bring our Level 4 autonomous RoboTaxi to the market, ON Semiconductor is the obvious partner for all of our sensing needs,” stated Jianxiong Xiao, founder and CEO of AutoX. “The AR0820AT 8 MP image sensor enables high-resolution camera fusion with other sensors. This is crucial in dense urban scenarios, where a wide field of view is needed to capture objects on sidewalks or cross traffic, while extending the practical sensing distance to beyond 300 meters to enable autonomy at freeway speeds, where objects or signs must be recognized farther away from the vehicle to enable sufficient reaction time.”

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), today announced that its image sensing and LiDAR technologies power key functions of AutoX’s Gen5 self-driving platform. Revealed at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, the new Gen5 autonomous vehicle technology enables the first fully driverless RoboTaxi, designed to democratize autonomy and provide universal access to the transportation of people and goods.

AutoX RoboTaxis are equipped with the most advanced camera sensors and LiDAR detectors for the highest level of safety. ON Semiconductor provides 28 high-resolution AR0820AT 8 MP image sensors and four SiPM arrays for LiDAR sensors, providing a full surround view with zero blind spots.

“ON Semiconductor continues to drive innovations in market-leading sensor technologies, and our scalable sensor solutions address the stringent and rapidly evolving needs of the automotive market,” commented Ross Jatou, senior vice president, Intelligent Sensing Group at ON Semiconductor. “Performance and deep integration are both key for truly driverless applications. We are thrilled with the continued engagement with AutoX, as we continue to advance active safety and enable fully autonomous driving.”

AutoX’s complete hardware and software stack for Level 4 autonomous driving can handle the densest and most dynamic traffic conditions, demonstrated by its recognition as the first company to receive a license to operate fully autonomous RoboTaxis in China. AutoX has deployed hundreds of RoboTaxis in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Wuhan and other major Chinese cities. The company also launched its RoboTaxi and RoboDelivery pilot services in California last year.

ON Semiconductor is a leader in automotive sensing with over 400 million image sensors on the road today. Leveraging a legacy of imaging excellence spanning over forty-five years, the company supplies a variety of sensor types, resolutions and optical formats for the most demanding imaging applications. The company’s sensor portfolio includes advanced solutions for park assist, surround/rear view cameras, in-cabin, mirror replacement, lane departure warning, advanced braking, collision avoidance and other ADAS/AD systems.