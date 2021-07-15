checkAd

Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's commitment and long-term investment in Panama

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 01:27  |  66   |   |   

Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's commitment and long-term investment in Panama

Millicom|TIGO’s commitment to infrastructure modernization and investment in Panama, which Millicom has chosen for its regional Fintech Hub, to be strengthened with a further investment of $250 million.

Luxembourg, July 15, 2021 – Millicom, a leading provider of fixed and mobile services in Latin America, operating under the TIGO brand, announced an important meeting that was held today between the President of the Republic of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, and Millicom CEO, Mauricio Ramos. During the meeting, Mauricio Ramos presented TIGO’s investment plan for the 2021-2022 period and discussed the positive ways in which it will benefit Panama for years to come.

“Millicom’s presence here today confirms the great effort by Panamanians to be facilitators of good investments that bring better opportunities to Panama, said the President of the Republic of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen. "Two years ago, when we met with the CEO of Millicom, I spoke to him about being facilitators and the facts confirm this. My government has been a facilitator of good investments and you are delivering on your commitment to the country and Panamanians."

"By working together with the government, we are enabling expanded and improved access to telecommunications, adding to the country's competitiveness, and creating a better, increasingly digital future for all the communities we proudly serve," said Mauricio Ramos, Millicom CEO. "We share the same ambition: to bring progress to all corners of the country and promote the sustainable digitalization of Panama."

Among the investments discussed is the creation of TIGO’s Fintech Hub in Panama, and the expansion of mobile financial services for the entire region from Panama’s strategic position and strength of its international banking. Millicom|TIGO is a pioneer of mobile financial services and has doubled the number of digital transactions conducted through its Tigo Money platform   during the past year.

With a significant investment of approximately $250 million for the 2021-2022 period, TIGO Panama continues to execute its plan to modernize and expand its fixed and mobile networks with the latest technology for increased capacity and speed, and for expanded TV, fixed and mobile internet and phone services. The company plans to expand its coverage throughout the country, including Bocas del Toro, Darién, Coclé and Indigenous Comarcas, contributing significantly to the government's strategy and closing the digital divide for a more inclusive society with equal access to information and knowledge.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's commitment and long-term investment in Panama Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's commitment and long-term investment in Panama Millicom|TIGO’s commitment to infrastructure modernization and investment in Panama, which Millicom …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Prospect Park Capital to Complete CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV De-Listing
Update on second quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast details for 28 July 2021
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Superconductor Technologies Announces Updated Dates Related to Previously Announced Clearday Merger
Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Basilea gibt Vertriebsvereinbarung mit JSC Lancet für Antibiotikum Zevtera (Ceftobiprol) für ...
Pyxis Tankers Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board