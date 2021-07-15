Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's commitment and long-term investment in Panama

Millicom|TIGO’s commitment to infrastructure modernization and investment in Panama, which Millicom has chosen for its regional Fintech Hub, to be strengthened with a further investment of $250 million.

Luxembourg, July 15, 2021 – Millicom, a leading provider of fixed and mobile services in Latin America, operating under the TIGO brand, announced an important meeting that was held today between the President of the Republic of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, and Millicom CEO, Mauricio Ramos. During the meeting, Mauricio Ramos presented TIGO’s investment plan for the 2021-2022 period and discussed the positive ways in which it will benefit Panama for years to come.

“Millicom’s presence here today confirms the great effort by Panamanians to be facilitators of good investments that bring better opportunities to Panama,” said the President of the Republic of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen. "Two years ago, when we met with the CEO of Millicom, I spoke to him about being facilitators and the facts confirm this. My government has been a facilitator of good investments and you are delivering on your commitment to the country and Panamanians."

"By working together with the government, we are enabling expanded and improved access to telecommunications, adding to the country's competitiveness, and creating a better, increasingly digital future for all the communities we proudly serve," said Mauricio Ramos, Millicom CEO. "We share the same ambition: to bring progress to all corners of the country and promote the sustainable digitalization of Panama."

Among the investments discussed is the creation of TIGO’s Fintech Hub in Panama, and the expansion of mobile financial services for the entire region from Panama’s strategic position and strength of its international banking. Millicom|TIGO is a pioneer of mobile financial services and has doubled the number of digital transactions conducted through its Tigo Money platform during the past year.

With a significant investment of approximately $250 million for the 2021-2022 period, TIGO Panama continues to execute its plan to modernize and expand its fixed and mobile networks with the latest technology for increased capacity and speed, and for expanded TV, fixed and mobile internet and phone services. The company plans to expand its coverage throughout the country, including Bocas del Toro, Darién, Coclé and Indigenous Comarcas, contributing significantly to the government's strategy and closing the digital divide for a more inclusive society with equal access to information and knowledge.