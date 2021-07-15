checkAd

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ContextLogic Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) securities between December 16, 2020 and May 12, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or ContextLogic common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on December 16, 2020 (the “IPO” or “Offering”). Investors have until July 16, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On May 12, 2021, when ContextLogic announced 1Q21 financial results for the interim period ended March 31, 2021, it disclosed that its MAUs had declined another 7% to just 101 million. The Company’s forward sales guidance also fell short, with its 2Q21 revenue guidance of just $715 million to $730 million coming in significantly less than the $759 million the market had been led to expect and far less than the guidance of $735 to $750 million provided for 1Q21.

On this news, the market price of ContextLogic common stock declined $3.36 per share, or 29%, to close at $8.11 per share on May 13, 2021, on unusually high trading volume.

The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business. Specifically, defendants' registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") contained statements which were materially false and misleading because they failed to disclose and misrepresented the following adverse facts that existed at the time of the IPO: (a) that ContextLogic’s 4Q20 monthly active users (“MAUs”) had declined materially and were not then growing; and (b) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants materially overstated the Company's business metrics and financial prospects.

If you purchased ContextLogic securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

