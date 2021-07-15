checkAd

L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 02:05  |  59   |   |   

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (“L Brands”) (NYSE: LB) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 20,041,646 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”) by Leslie H. Wexner and certain affiliated selling stockholders (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”) at a public offering price of $74.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $1.49 billion. The Offering is expected to close on July 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. L Brands will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders in the Offering.

As previously announced, subject to and immediately following the closing of the Offering, L Brands has agreed to repurchase an aggregate of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock directly from one of the Selling Stockholders (the “Repurchase”). The price per share to be paid by L Brands will be equal to $73.01, which represents the public offering price in the Offering, less the underwriting discount, for an aggregate purchase price of $730.1 million. L Brands intends to fund the Repurchase with cash on hand. The Repurchase is part of the previously announced $1.5 billion share repurchase program recently authorized by the Board of Directors.

Following the Offering and the Repurchase, the Selling Stockholders will have disposed of all of their shares of L Brands’ common stock, other than 5,000,000 shares.

J.P. Morgan is acting as the sole book-running manager for the Offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. is acting as an advisor to L Brands.

The Offering was made pursuant to L Brands’ existing effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 29, 2019, and a related prospectus supplement for the Offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and the base prospectus in that registration statement and other documents L Brands has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about L Brands and the Offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the Offering may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email to prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - L Brands, Inc. (“L Brands”) (NYSE: LB) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 20,041,646 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”) by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Update on second quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast details for 28 July 2021
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Superconductor Technologies Announces Updated Dates Related to Previously Announced Clearday Merger
Basilea gibt Vertriebsvereinbarung mit JSC Lancet für Antibiotikum Zevtera (Ceftobiprol) für ...
Pyxis Tankers Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred ...
Imara Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Life Clips To Enter Cryptocurrency Market With A Definitive Agreement To Acquire Global Blockchain ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board