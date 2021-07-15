checkAd

ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (“ChargePoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging network, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 12,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), by certain stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”), at a public offering price of $23.50 per share. The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about July 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of Common Stock from the Selling Stockholders at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as joint lead book-running managers for this offering and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Morgan Stanley is also acting as book-running manager for the offering. Citigroup, D.A. Davidson & Co., HSBC, Roth Capital Partners and Wolfe I Nomura Strategic Alliance are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the offering of Common Stock has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. When available, a copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained from: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282; or Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

