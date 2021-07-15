ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (“ChargePoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging network, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 12,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), by certain stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”), at a public offering price of $23.50 per share. The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about July 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of Common Stock from the Selling Stockholders at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.