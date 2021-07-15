Casio to Release G-SHOCK with Octagonal Metal Bezel

Metal watch based on popular GA-2100 with a slim profile and streamlined design

TOKYO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to the G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches. The new GM-2100 is based on the GA-2100, which is popular for its octagonal shape and streamlined design, but now incorporates a metal bezel for an even more stylish look.

Released in 2019, the base-model GA-2100 inherited the concept of the DW-5000C, the very first G-SHOCK, but was a digital-analog combination model with a slim profile and streamlined design. With its distinct octagonal shape and straightforward design, the GA-2100 has been a popular choice worldwide, particularly among young people.