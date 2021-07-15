checkAd

Sera Prognostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 03:03  |  36   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company (“Sera”), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,687,500 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Sera from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $75.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 15, 2021 under the symbol “SERA.” The offering is expected to close on July 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Sera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 703,125 shares of common stock at the initial price to the public less underwriting discounts.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Cowen and Company, LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as the joint book-running managers for this offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from:

  • Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: (800) 831 9146;
  • Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, email: PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, telephone: 1-833-297-2926; or
  • William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, telephone: 1-800-621-0687, email: prospectus@williamblair.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on July 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sera Prognostics, Inc.
Sera is a women’s health diagnostics company dedicated to improving the lives of women and babies through precision pregnancy care. Sera provides pivotal information during pregnancy to physicians, designed to help improve the health of their patients, and to reduce the costs of healthcare delivery. Sera has a robust pipeline of innovative diagnostic tests focused on the prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. Sera’s PreTRM Test reports to a physician the individualized risk of spontaneous premature delivery in a pregnancy, enabling earlier proactive interventions in women with higher risk. Sera is located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Contact 
Erich Sandoval, Lazar FINN
erich.sandoval@finnpartners.com 
+1 917 497 2867

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sera Prognostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering SALT LAKE CITY, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company (“Sera”), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Update on second quarter 2021 financial results and audiocast details for 28 July 2021
Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Superconductor Technologies Announces Updated Dates Related to Previously Announced Clearday Merger
Basilea gibt Vertriebsvereinbarung mit JSC Lancet für Antibiotikum Zevtera (Ceftobiprol) für ...
Pyxis Tankers Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred ...
Imara Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Life Clips To Enter Cryptocurrency Market With A Definitive Agreement To Acquire Global Blockchain ...
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board