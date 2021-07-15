checkAd

ELONGATE Announces a US$25,000 Donation to the Malala Fund

BERN, Switzerland, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first social impact-driven cryptocurrency Elongate is excited to announce a seed donation to the Malala Fund, a fund dedicated to working for a world where every girl can learn and lead. The Malala Fund was founded by Malala and Ziauddin Yousafzai in 2013 to champion every girl's right to 12 years of free, safe, quality education. The fund's board, leadership council, staff, and champions are creating a more equal world by making sure all girls can go to school. Malala Fund invests in education advocates and activists who are challenging the policies and practices that prevent girls from going to school in their communities. Malala says, "With more than 130 million girls out of school today, there is more work to be done. I hope you will join my fight for education and equality. Together, we can create a world where all girls can learn and lead."

ELONGATE donates US$25,000 to the Malala Fund

This $25,000 donation to the Malala Fund will be the first seed donation in a series of donations to the fund. This brings Elongate's total donations to $3,275,000 in just over 3 months. Elongate is the world's first and largest charity cryptocurrency that is redefining the crypto space by not only rewarding its holders monetarily but also by helping their community globally through socially impactful activities. Elongate is able to achieve this through its unique tokenomics that features passive earning and giving.

As the crypto community eagerly awaits Elongate's next move, their leadership has announced that with the recent successful launch of merchandise the community can look forward to NFTs launching on July 26th or earlier. Commenting on this, Gene Rhode, Elongate's Chief Marketing Officer, said: "There are many projects in the pipeline that we are truly excited about, and the NFT launch is one of them. I am excited to say that the Elongate ecosystem will continue to expand in the next few months."

To learn more about The Malala Fund and their mission, go to: https://malala.org/. Visit the Elongate website and learn more about the world's first and biggest charitable cryptocurrency that is transforming the world through social impact: https://www.elongate.cc/.

