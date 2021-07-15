checkAd

Olink Holding AB (publ) Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares by Selling Shareholders

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) (“Olink” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of a public offering of 7,500,000 American Depositary Shares, each representing one common share of the Company (the “ADSs”), to be sold by certain selling shareholders of the Company, at a price to the public of $31.00 per ADS. In addition, certain selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,125,000 additional ADSs. The selling shareholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering and Olink will not receive any proceeds. The offering is expected to close on or about July 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. SVB Leerink LLC is acting as a joint book-running manager for the offering. BTIG, LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 14, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Olink
Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

