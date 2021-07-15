checkAd

Walmart Announces New Collaboration with Tween Brand Justice – Just in Time for Back to School

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 06:01  |  37   |   |   

Today, Walmart announced a new collaboration with the Justice brand, bringing its popular tween assortment to even more girls just in time for back to school. With this strategic collaboration, Justice’s signature line of fresh, trend-inspired designs across tween apparel, accessories and home is now available at Walmart’s low prices, shoppable today on Walmart.com and in 2,400 Walmart stores nationwide.

As parents and kids alike plan for finally going back to school, Justice launches at Walmart with a new back-to-school collection that includes more than 140 items across tween fashion, jewelry and accessories, bedding and bath, backpacks, stationery, skateboards and tech accessories. Customers will find athleisure separates including fashion leggings starting at $8, tie dye sweatshirts and joggers starting at $13, and oversized hoodies starting at $18. The collection will also feature bedding sets, pillows, throws and bathroom accessories ranging from $20-$40. New styles will be added seasonally, including shoes and pet accessories debuting in September.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Walmart Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 125,81€
Hebel 9,36
Ask 1,35
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 159,31€
Hebel 7,30
Ask 1,52
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Justice is a popular brand our customers know and love, and with the back-to-school shopping season underway, this new collection comes at the perfect time for our customers looking to elevate their style,” said Denise Incandela, executive vice president, Apparel and Private Brands, Walmart. “We’re thrilled to partner with Justice as its exclusive fashion retailer as we continue to expand our assortment and add new national brands, offering customers quality, on-trend and accessible style at an incredible value.”

Justice, owned by Bluestar Alliance, is known for its cutting-edge tween apparel and accessories that translate each season’s aspirational trends into looks that help girls feel confident. From 90s inspired streetwear and athleisure separates with bold and vibrant prints, to denim featuring the latest silhouettes, washes and distresses, Justice offers the latest styles for every girl at a price point for every Walmart customer.

“Bringing Justice to Walmart is such a natural fit,” says Ralph Gindi, President of Bluestar Alliance. “Justice connects to so many girls in an incredibly impactful way, we wanted to make sure even more consumers would have the opportunity to grow up with the brand. Justice was previously available in 1,000 brand stores and now it is carried in 2,400 Walmart stores nationwide. This is truly an exciting moment for Justice and its core consumer.”

For more details on Walmart’s collaboration with Justice, visit the Walmart Corporate Newsroom. To shop the new back-to-school collection, visit walmart.com/justicegirls.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

About Justice

Justice, owned & managed by Bluestar Alliance, is the premier tween girls’ brand, building exciting and powerful connections through fashion and fun. We create apparel and lifestyle products that celebrate every girl’s unique sense of self. From must-have trends to pop-culture, the Justice brand is all about inspiring and empowering every girl, every day. Your girl is the heart of Justice. Additional information about Bluestar Alliance can be found by visiting the corporate website, www.bluestaralliance.com.

Walmart Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Walmart Announces New Collaboration with Tween Brand Justice – Just in Time for Back to School Today, Walmart announced a new collaboration with the Justice brand, bringing its popular tween assortment to even more girls just in time for back to school. With this strategic collaboration, Justice’s signature line of fresh, trend-inspired …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Energous Announces Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit Supporting Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
Glaukos Comments on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2022 Proposed Physician Fee ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Walmart Teams Up with Symbotic to Implement Industry-Leading Supply Chain Automation System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Sam’s Club Evolves Its Scan & Go App, Merging Digital and Physical Experiences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.07.21Peter Lynch: Mit 3 einfachen Kriterien 10.000 in 100.000 Euro verwandeln
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
09.07.21Renditegiganten im Duell: Ist Shopify oder Square jetzt der bessere Kauf?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Corona-Sorgen belasten die Wall Street
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08.07.21Aktien New York: Corona-Sorgen belasten die Kurse - Abschläge aber reduziert
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: US-Börsen folgen dem globalen Kursrutsch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07.07.21PwC: Deutscher Anteil an umsatzstärksten Familienunternehmen sinkt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03.07.21Novo-Nordisk-Aktie: Deal mit Walmart, nanu?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
03.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 26/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen