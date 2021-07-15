Previous results of this program were released on February 16, and May 26, 2021. Recent assays received continue to confirm the presence of down-dip, higher-grade silver mineralization north of Mount Diablo pit and between Northern Belle and Mount Diablo pits. Similarly, drilling immediately east and west of the Mount Diablo pit reports significant widths of mineralized intervals with silver averages exceeding historic cut-off grades. This confirms the continuity of robust near surface silver-oxide mineralization along-strike for at least 500m west and 100m east of the Diablo pit. The mineralized system remains open along-strike in both directions. Additionally, indications of porphyry style alteration and mineralization have been identified in felsic dykes and altered intrusives with deep, drill intercepted gold mineralization associated with porphyry style alteration returning 5.99gm/t gold over 0.67m in hole 81 located west of the Northern Belle open-pit.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE; OTCQX: SLVRF; FSE: BRK1 - "Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to report results of the last 22 drill holes from its 52-hole, 15,000-meter, reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling program completed at its Candelaria project, Nevada. The three main objectives of the program, which included the outlining of deep, higher-grade silver and gold mineralization down-dip from the previously mined open-pits, extending near-surface, potentially open-pit mineralization to the east of west of the previously mined areas, and examining potential for porphyry related mineralization at depth, were all successfully achieved.

Deep porphyry style alteration intersected below Candelaria silver oxide mineralized systems with 0.67 meters of 5.99 g/t Au

Silver One Intercepts 1,070 g/t Silver and 1.48 g/t Gold Over 4.57 Meters Within 26 Meters of 249 g/t Silver and 0.40 g/t Gold

