Fish-Free Subs Without a Catch Free Plant-Based Subs to Challenge Subway at the Good Catch OurWay Food Van

LONDON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based seafood brand Good Catch announces the OurWay food van — treating hungry sandwich lovers to free fish-free subs in a bid to motivate consumers to encourage Subway to go fish-free for good.

With a recent New York Times investigation into Subway tuna sandwiches revealing that no tuna DNA was present in the tuna subs they analysed, Good Catch is on a mission to spread the word about tasty plant-based seafood and prove there is nothing fishy going on when it comes to its 100% fish-free tuna — the only tuna that's truly sustainable.

These headlines also follow the recent airing of Netflix documentary Seaspiracy, which exposed that if we continue to overfish as we are, populations of nearly all seafood face collapse by 2050[1].

The Good Catch OurWay van will tour prime locations in London, UK; New York City and Austin, Texas on Thursday 15th July.

For one day only, the special sandwich vans will offer passers-by free Good Catch plant-based tuna subs, with no catch (or bycatch!). Vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters are all welcome, the sandwiches are delicious and for everyone to enjoy — with absolutely no traces of tuna DNA, or DNA of any other sea animals, for that matter.

Chad Sarno, Co-Founder at Good Catch notes"Our mission is to make plant-based seafood that's good for the sea and all life who call it home. Large commercial fishing is one of the most destructive activities in our oceans. We can do better. We're here to offer great tasting seafood alternatives without bycatch, mercury or environmental damage. With the Subway news grabbing headlines across the globe, this is the perfect moment to inform people that there is a better way to enjoy the taste and experience of delicious seafood without harm to our oceans. We want to encourage Subway, and other businesses, to add fish-free options for goodness to all."

Good Catch is a chef-driven innovative food company that makes delicious plant-based seafood without a catch — including plant-based tuna. Its blend of peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans delivers the rich flavour and delicate texture of seafood.  

For people wanting to join the fish-free mission, they can simply create their own at home and share a picture tagging @goodcatchfoods to encourage @subway to go #FishFreeForGood.

