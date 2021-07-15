EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Achiko engages EpiMetrics to expand Covid-19 testing operations with Udayana University in Bali, Indonesia in the implementation of a mass testing program 15-Jul-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 15 July 2021: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) ("Achiko", the "Company"), a global healthtech company currently developing technologies that seek to deliver rapid, affordable diagnostic testing for Covid-19 and a range of other pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications, has engaged EpiMetrics Inc. ("EpiMetrics") to further expand its ongoing Covid-19 testing research in Bali, Indonesia with Udayana University, Department of Public Health and Preventative Medicine, Faculty of Medicine ("Udayana").

The study considers how the implementation of mass testing using Achiko's proprietary non-invasive, saliva-based Covid-19 diagnostic test, AptameX combined with its digital passporting service mobile app Teman Sehat (Health Buddy) impacts healthcare, consumers and businesses.



EpiMetrics assists companies to create a framework for public health systems utilising its expertise across epidemiology, biostatistics, community health and program management. One of its projects was to study access to medicines, the supply chain and training for related enterprises in Africa for the Gates Foundation and provided the evidence and information needed to create policy. The EpiMetrics founder, Dr John Q. Wong, is a medical doctor and epidemiologist. Dr Wong is a consultant to the Philippines Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the management of emerging infectious diseases under President Duterte and received the Roux Prize in 2016 from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) for using health data to identify issues in the health system that lead to expanded health coverage and cost reduction.