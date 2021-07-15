Christian Ullrich joins Straumann Group's Executive Management Board as the new Group Chief Information Officer

Basel, July 15, 2021 - The Straumann Group is pleased to announce Christian Ullrich as the new Group Chief Information Officer and member of the Executive Management Board (EMB). Digital transformation is a key part of the Straumann Group's growth strategy, spanning all businesses, geographies and facets of the Group's activities. This new executive role will drive and lead the acceleration of the company's digital transformation. He will join the Group as of October 1, 2021.

Straumann Group CEO Guillaume Daniellot commented, 'Christian has an impressive track record in leading digital transformation of large global companies. He has successfully developed digital strategy and go-to-market models driven by platform approaches to increase product sales performances and create a positive experience for customers and health consumers. He will play a key role to further advance the digital strategy of the Group connecting it closely to the business strategy. Christian is also a personality with outstanding leadership skills and will be a great addition to the team, supporting our cultural journey.'

Dr Christian Ullrich joins Straumann from Bayer, a life science company with core competencies in the fields of health care and agriculture, where he was Senior Vice President, Global Chief Information Officer at Bayer Consumer Health. Christian Ullrich was instrumental in shaping the digital agenda of the Consumer Health Division and accelerating the business transformation with digital technology and data analytics across the entire value chain. He began his career at the company in 2006 and rose through a series of managerial positions with increasing responsibility, including Divisional Head of Accounting and Controlling, Head of Post-Merger Integration United States as well as Vice President, Global Head of Marketing and Sales IT. Prior to joining Bayer, Christian worked for Deloitte, a professional services company providing consulting, audit, advisory, and tax services.