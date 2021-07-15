checkAd

Sonova to strengthen business unit leadership on the Management Board

Sonova to strengthen business unit leadership on the Management Board

Stäfa (Switzerland), July 15, 2021 - Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing solutions, announces today that Robert Woolley has been appointed GVP Hearing Instruments and member of the Management Board, effective April 1, 2022. With his appointment, the Group will combine the Research & Development, Wholesale and Marketing functions of its Hearing Instruments (HI) business under one leadership. At the same time, Martin Grieder will be appointed GVP Consumer Hearing within the Management Board. This will follow the creation of the new Consumer Hearing business after the completion of the planned acquisition of the Sennheiser Consumer Division announced in May 2021.

Arnd Kaldowski, CEO of Sonova, said: 'Under the functional leadership in our HI business, we have built strong and successful teams. It is now the logical next step to create a dedicated HI business management team under one leader to ensure that we continue to define and implement effective growth strategies for this important business. With his extensive leadership experience in the medical devices industry, his engineering background as well as his commercial track record, I am convinced that Rob is a great addition to the team and will be taking the HI business to the next level. Martin Grieder, who thus far successfully led our HI Marketing function and brings with him extensive consumer experience from his time at Nestlé, will be representing the Consumer Hearing business on the Management Board. By creating a dedicated position for this new business, we highlight the strategic importance of this additional growth platform for Sonova.'

Wertpapier


