checkAd

Borregaard ASA All-time high EBITDA of NOK 416 million in the 2nd quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 07:00  |  60   |   |   

Borregaard’s operating revenues reached NOK 1,511 million (NOK 1,358 million)² in the 2nd quarter of 2021. EBITDA¹ increased to NOK 416 million (NOK 361 million), an all-time high quarterly result for the Group. BioSolutions’ result improved significantly, BioMaterials achieved a result in line with last year, whereas Fine Chemicals had a decline. The net currency impact on EBITDA was negative compared with the 2nd quarter of 2020.

EBITDA in BioSolutions improved, mainly as a result of price increases and a favourable product mix, partly offset by negative net currency effects. For BioMaterials, high deliveries of speciality cellulose and an improved product mix compensated for reduced sales prices for certain grades. The decline in Fine Chemicals was mainly due to non-recurring bioethanol sales to disinfectants in the 2nd quarter last year. A strong production output at the Sarpsborg site had a positive impact on the Group’s results.

Profit before tax was NOK 296 million (NOK 133 million). Earnings per share was NOK 2.34 (NOK 1.01).

- We are pleased to deliver an all-time high result for the Group and a significant improvement in BioSolutions, says President and CEO Per A. Sørlie.

Contacts:
Director Investor Relations, Jørn Syvertsen, +47 958 36 335
SVP Organisation and Public Affairs, Dag Arthur Aasbø, +47 918 34 108

1. Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and other income and expenses
2. Figures in parentheses are for the corresponding period in the preceding year

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Borregaard ASA All-time high EBITDA of NOK 416 million in the 2nd quarter Borregaard’s operating revenues reached NOK 1,511 million (NOK 1,358 million)² in the 2nd quarter of 2021. EBITDA¹ increased to NOK 416 million (NOK 361 million), an all-time high quarterly result for the Group. BioSolutions’ result improved …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Superconductor Technologies Announces Updated Dates Related to Previously Announced Clearday Merger
Pyxis Tankers Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred ...
Life Clips To Enter Cryptocurrency Market With A Definitive Agreement To Acquire Global Blockchain ...
Generation Bio Announces Plan to Scale Next-Generation Rapid Enzymatic Manufacturing Process Across ...
Hexatronic acquires leading microduct business in the fast-growing German market
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Osisko Metals Announces the Re-Start of Drilling at Pine Point
RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board