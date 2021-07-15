Borregaard’s operating revenues reached NOK 1,511 million (NOK 1,358 million)² in the 2nd quarter of 2021. EBITDA¹ increased to NOK 416 million (NOK 361 million), an all-time high quarterly result for the Group. BioSolutions’ result improved significantly, BioMaterials achieved a result in line with last year, whereas Fine Chemicals had a decline. The net currency impact on EBITDA was negative compared with the 2nd quarter of 2020.



EBITDA in BioSolutions improved, mainly as a result of price increases and a favourable product mix, partly offset by negative net currency effects. For BioMaterials, high deliveries of speciality cellulose and an improved product mix compensated for reduced sales prices for certain grades. The decline in Fine Chemicals was mainly due to non-recurring bioethanol sales to disinfectants in the 2nd quarter last year. A strong production output at the Sarpsborg site had a positive impact on the Group’s results.