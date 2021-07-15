Arjo Q2 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 513 Million vs. Estimate SEK 489 Million
(PLX AI) – Arjo Q2 revenue SEK 2,199 million vs. estimate SEK 2,178 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 275 million vs. estimate SEK 235 millionQ2 EPS SEK 0.7 vs. estimate SEK 0.61
(PLX AI) – Arjo Q2 revenue SEK 2,199 million vs. estimate SEK 2,178 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 275 million vs. estimate SEK 235 millionQ2 EPS SEK 0.7 vs. estimate SEK 0.61
Arjo Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Arjo Q2 revenue SEK 2,199 million vs. estimate SEK 2,178 million.
- Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 275 million vs. estimate SEK 235 million
- Q2 EPS SEK 0.7 vs. estimate SEK 0.61
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0