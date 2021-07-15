Barry Callebaut 9-Month Revenue Beats Expectations

(PLX AI) – Barry Callebaut 9-month revenue CHF 5,400 million vs estimate CHF 5,241 million.Barry Callebaut says we expect further normalization of operations and growth to continue.

Barry Callebaut says we expect further normalization of operations and growth to continue.




