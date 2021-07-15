checkAd

VAT Group Q2 Sales, Orders Above Company Expectations

Autor: PLX AI
15.07.2021, 07:04  |  47   |   |   

(PLX AI) – VAT Group Q2 orders CHF 253 million.Q2 revenue CHF 224 millionThis higher performance is the result of continued high demand in the first six months and VAT's strong business execution across its markets, the company saysInvestments in …

  • (PLX AI) – VAT Group Q2 orders CHF 253 million.
  • Q2 revenue CHF 224 million
  • This higher performance is the result of continued high demand in the first six months and VAT's strong business execution across its markets, the company says
  • Investments in the semiconductor industry reached record levels as chip shortage required investments in additional capacity in both leading and legacy platforms
  • This in turn also benefitted VAT's Global Services business which, like the Semiconductor business unit, posted record sales
  • Advanced Industrials business unit fully captured the recovering market environment, supported by the recent strategic initiatives in a number of key areas
  • Display business unit showed the expected weaker performance versus the prior year period, although to a smaller extent than originally expected


VAT Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VAT Group Q2 Sales, Orders Above Company Expectations (PLX AI) – VAT Group Q2 orders CHF 253 million.Q2 revenue CHF 224 millionThis higher performance is the result of continued high demand in the first six months and VAT's strong business execution across its markets, the company saysInvestments in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlackRock Q2 Earnings Miss Consensus on EPS and Net Income
Citigroup Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus by 44%
Draegerwerk Q2 EBIT Falls to EUR 80 Million from EUR 102 Million
Wells Fargo Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates by 44%
Siemens Gamesa Cuts Revenue Guidance after Q3 Misses Estimates
Hugo Boss Rises More Than 4%; Outlook May Be Cautious, Analysts Say
Bank of America Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Consensus
Daimler Q2 Adjusted EBIT Much Better Than Expected
Brockhaus H1 Revenue EUR 22.5 Million as Order Intake Rises 24%
Tele2 Rises 3% After Earnings Beat, Outlook Upgrade
Titel
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
BASF Venture Capital Invests in UrbanKisaan
Novozymes Bioenergy Business Threatened by Electric Cars, Bank of America Says
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Vestas Preselected for 900 MW Offshore Wind Turbine Order in Germany
Colruyt Increases Online Pharmacy Newpharma Stake to 61%
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:01 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: VAT SETZT STARKES WACHSTUM FORT; UMSATZ, EBITDA, EBITDA-MARGE UND FREIER CASHFLOW ERREICHEN im 1. HALBJAHR 2021 REKORDNIVEAU (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
07:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: VAT continues strong growth; Half-year 2021 net sales, EBITDA, EBITDA margin and Free cash Flow reach Record Levels
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: VAT SETZT STARKES WACHSTUM FORT; UMSATZ, EBITDA, EBITDA-MARGE UND FREIER CASHFLOW ERREICHEN im 1. HALBJAHR 2021 REKORDNIVEAU
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
25.06.21PayPal, Anta Sports, Eurofins Scientific, VAT Group: Wochen-Update Strategiedepot Vermögensstreuung
NTG24 | Kommentare