VAT Group Q2 Sales, Orders Above Company Expectations Autor: PLX AI | 15.07.2021, 07:04 | 47 | 0 | 0 15.07.2021, 07:04 | (PLX AI) – VAT Group Q2 orders CHF 253 million.Q2 revenue CHF 224 millionThis higher performance is the result of continued high demand in the first six months and VAT's strong business execution across its markets, the company saysInvestments in … (PLX AI) – VAT Group Q2 orders CHF 253 million.Q2 revenue CHF 224 millionThis higher performance is the result of continued high demand in the first six months and VAT's strong business execution across its markets, the company saysInvestments in … (PLX AI) – VAT Group Q2 orders CHF 253 million.

Q2 revenue CHF 224 million

This higher performance is the result of continued high demand in the first six months and VAT's strong business execution across its markets, the company says

Investments in the semiconductor industry reached record levels as chip shortage required investments in additional capacity in both leading and legacy platforms

This in turn also benefitted VAT's Global Services business which, like the Semiconductor business unit, posted record sales

Advanced Industrials business unit fully captured the recovering market environment, supported by the recent strategic initiatives in a number of key areas

Display business unit showed the expected weaker performance versus the prior year period, although to a smaller extent than originally expected



VAT Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

VAT Group Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer