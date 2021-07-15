Orkla Q2 Pretax Profit Below Expectations as Covid Effects Continue
(PLX AI) – Orkla Q2 revenue NOK 11,772 million vs. estimate NOK 11,764 millionQ2 pretax profit NOK 1,344 million vs. estimate NOK 1,500 millionThe coronavirus pandemic has continued to impact on Orkla in the past quarter. We have seen high infection …
- (PLX AI) – Orkla Q2 revenue NOK 11,772 million vs. estimate NOK 11,764 million
- Q2 pretax profit NOK 1,344 million vs. estimate NOK 1,500 million
- The coronavirus pandemic has continued to impact on Orkla in the past quarter. We have seen high infection rates and lockdowns of society, especially in India, but the situation has also been challenging in several other countries, CEO says
- CEO says: I am not satisfied with our cost and profit performance, but we are monitoring it closely and will consider taking necessary action
