SEB Q2 Earnings Significantly Above Expectations With Credit Losses Near Zero (PLX AI) – SEB Q2 net credit losses SEK -7 million vs. estimate SEK -493 million.Q2 net income SEK 6,574 million vs. estimate SEK 5,180 millionQ2 adjusted EPS SEK 3.04 vs. estimate SEK 2.39Q2 net fee & commission income SEK 5,280 millionQ2 net …



