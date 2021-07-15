SEB Q2 Earnings Significantly Above Expectations With Credit Losses Near Zero
(PLX AI) – SEB Q2 net credit losses SEK -7 million vs. estimate SEK -493 million.Q2 net income SEK 6,574 million vs. estimate SEK 5,180 millionQ2 adjusted EPS SEK 3.04 vs. estimate SEK 2.39Q2 net fee & commission income SEK 5,280 millionQ2 net …
- (PLX AI) – SEB Q2 net credit losses SEK -7 million vs. estimate SEK -493 million.
- Q2 net income SEK 6,574 million vs. estimate SEK 5,180 million
- Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 3.04 vs. estimate SEK 2.39
- Q2 net fee & commission income SEK 5,280 million
- Q2 net interest income SEK 6,570 million vs. estimate SEK 6,400 million
- Our solid result reflects the signs of economic recovery and return of confidence among both corporates and households, CEO says
- With net expected credit losses at zero basis points in the second quarter, we now foresee that the total for the full year of 2021 will be below the 8-10 basis points previously indicated: CEO
