F-Secure Q2 EBITDA Misses Consensus; Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – F-Secure Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 8.1 million vs. estimate EUR 9.2 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 5.4 million vs. estimate EUR 5.8 millionQ2 EPS EUR 0.01 vs. estimate EUR 0.02Outlook unchanged: Revenue from corporate security products is …
- (PLX AI) – F-Secure Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 8.1 million vs. estimate EUR 9.2 million.
- Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 5.4 million vs. estimate EUR 5.8 million
- Q2 EPS EUR 0.01 vs. estimate EUR 0.02
- Outlook unchanged: Revenue from corporate security products is expected to grow at a high single-digit rate
- Revenue from cyber security consulting is expected to grow but uncertainty remains due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Revenue from consumer security is expected to grow approximately at the same rate as in 2020
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to remain approximately at the previous year's level (EUR 35.7 million)
- CEO says F-Secure has positive momentum across all businesses and a 15% increase in deferred revenue year-on-year to give us tailwinds for the future
