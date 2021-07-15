checkAd

ExeVir and Mithra announce manufacturing collaboration for innovative Covid-19 treatments

- Accelerated clinical development of ExeVir's novel llama-derived antibody therapies for potential treatment and prevention of Covid-19

- Manufacturing of ExeVir's candidate product at Mithra CDMO's new Injectable Facility

- Joint unique expertise of two Belgian biotechs to provide global access to innovative therapies for a broad range of coronaviruses, including variants of concern

GHENT, Belgium, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExeVir, which is developing single domain antibody therapies providing broad protection against viral infections, and Mithra Pharmaceuticals (Euronext Brussels: MITRA) announce a new collaboration to utilize the fill and finish capabilities for ExeVir's innovative therapies at Mithra's integrated R&D and manufacturing platform, Mithra CDMO.

ExeVir launched less than one year ago and has made tremendous progress in building the company and an innovative pipeline. Following the final close of its $50 million Series A financing earlier this year, ExeVir is accelerating the development of XVR011 for the potential treatment and prevention of Covid-19. The Phase 1b/2 clinical study is designed as a registration trial targeting conditional or emergency approval.

XVR011 is a single domain-based anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody (llama-derived VHH-Fc) optimized for stability, safety, broad neutralizing capability and excellent manufacturability. It stops Covid-19 from entering human cells and demonstrates best-in-class potential offering breadth and potency against a range of Coronaviruses (pan-sarbecovirus neutralization) and is significantly differentiated from other antibody treatments. Preclinical data show XVR011 antibody to be effective against SARS-CoV-2, and importantly, its rapidly spreading variants of concern. ExeVir has recently generated data which demonstrate in vitro neutralization activity against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern Gamma and Delta. 

Mithra CDMO offers a complete spectrum of solutions from early drug development, clinical batches and commercial manufacturing of complex polymeric products (vaginal ring, implants) as well as hormonal tablets. Since July 2021, Mithra CDMO is operating a new manufacturing facility fully dedicated to fill & finish production of complex liquid injectables and biologicals in vials, pre-filled syringes or cartridges.

