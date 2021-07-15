Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading Announcement

checkAd

PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading Announcement

15.07.2021

15.07.2021 / 07:30
PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading Announcement

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands in mainland Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today released a trading update for the third financial quarter ending 30 June 2021. The trading update is available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/).

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 15 July 2021


