                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 14 Jul 2021.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    27.1621 £    23.6118
Estimated MTD return      0.25 %      0.26 %
Estimated YTD return      4.73 %      3.70 %
Estimated ITD return    171.62 %    136.12 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    22.20 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -18.27 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -23.77 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

