Collector Q2 Net Income SEK 171 Million vs. Estimate SEK 118 Million
(PLX AI) – Collector Q2 total income SEK 655 million vs. estimate SEK 587 million.Q2 EPS SEK 0.83 vs. estimate SEK 0.58
(PLX AI) – Collector Q2 total income SEK 655 million vs. estimate SEK 587 million.Q2 EPS SEK 0.83 vs. estimate SEK 0.58
Collector Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Collector Q2 total income SEK 655 million vs. estimate SEK 587 million.
- Q2 EPS SEK 0.83 vs. estimate SEK 0.58
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0