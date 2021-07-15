Coor Q2 Adjusted EBITA SEK 167 Million vs. Estimate SEK 151 Million
(PLX AI) – Coor Q2 organic growth 8%.Q2 EPS SEK 0.8Q2 sales SEK 2,445 million vs. estimate SEK 2,372 millionQ2 EBIT SEK 119 million vs. estimate SEK 99 millionQ2 net income SEK 81 million vs. estimate SEK 60 million
- (PLX AI) – Coor Q2 organic growth 8%.
- Q2 EPS SEK 0.8
- Q2 sales SEK 2,445 million vs. estimate SEK 2,372 million
- Q2 EBIT SEK 119 million vs. estimate SEK 99 million
- Q2 net income SEK 81 million vs. estimate SEK 60 million
