Marinomed Biotech AG announces grant of Chinese Patent covering the proprietary Marinosolv technology to generate aqueous solutions from insoluble compounds

Marinomed Biotech AG announces grant of Chinese Patent covering the proprietary Marinosolv technology to generate aqueous solutions from insoluble compounds

15.07.2021
Marinomed Biotech AG announces grant of Chinese Patent covering the proprietary Marinosolv technology to generate aqueous solutions from insoluble compounds

China grants patent protection for proprietary Marinosolv platform, a technology to enable significantly improved solubility of drugs in aqueous solutions, increasing bioavailability

Korneuburg, Austria, July 15, 2021 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, is pleased to announce that the Chinese State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO) has granted the patent covering the Marinosolv platform and its solubilizer properties. Specifically, the patent protects Marinosolv as a method for generating aqueous solutions of therapeutically or cosmetically relevant organic compounds that are insoluble or only slightly soluble in water. The Marinosolv platform enables the solubilization of many hardly soluble compounds, which opens new possibilities for precisely treating a multitude of diseases.

"The Marinosolv patent in China is an important international reinforcement of the technology platform and supports our continued efforts in further establishing and advancing Marinosolv-based products. We consider both the Marinosolv-based products and the underlying technology central cornerstones for the company's future development," said Dr. Andreas Grassauer, Chief Executive Officer of Marinomed. "The Chinese market offers huge potential for the treatment of allergic diseases. This patent will help Marinomed to benefit from these opportunities."

