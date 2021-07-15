Duni Q2 Operating Income SEK 58 Million vs. Estimate SEK 52 Million
(PLX AI) – Duni Q2 sales SEK 1,124 million vs. estimate SEK 1,235 million.Q2 organic growth 40.7%Q2 net income SEK 18 million vs. estimate SEK 29Q2 EPS SEK 0.38
- (PLX AI) – Duni Q2 sales SEK 1,124 million vs. estimate SEK 1,235 million.
- Q2 organic growth 40.7%
- Q2 net income SEK 18 million vs. estimate SEK 29
- Q2 EPS SEK 0.38
