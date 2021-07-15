GeNeuro Announces the Publication in Multiple Sclerosis of Results From CHANGE-MS and ANGEL-MS Studies

Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 – GNRO) (Paris:GNRO), a biopharmaceutical developing new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), today announced publication in Multiple Sclerosis of the safety and efficacy results from its temelimab CHANGE-MS and ANGEL-MS clinical studies.

These studies were a Phase 2, double-blind, 48-week trial (CHANGE-MS) in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), followed by a 48-week extension phase (ANGEL-MS). The studies assessed the safety and efficacy of temelimab on MRI markers of inflammation and neurodegeneration. A total of 270 patients were randomized to receive monthly intravenous temelimab (6, 12, or 18 mg/kg) or placebo for 24 weeks; at week 24, placebo-treated participants were re-randomized to treatment groups. A total of 92% of patients with RRMS who completed the CHANGE-MS study opted to continue the study and were included in the ANGEL-MS extension phase. While the primary endpoint on acute inflammation was not met, as announced in August 2017, temelimab already showed promising signs on MRI markers of neurodegeneration at 48 weeks (CHANGE-MS, top-line announced in March 2018), which were sustained or enlarged over the 48-week extension (ANGEL-MS, top-line announced March 2019). No safety issues emerged.