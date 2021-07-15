checkAd

GeNeuro Announces the Publication in Multiple Sclerosis of Results From CHANGE-MS and ANGEL-MS Studies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 08:00  |  23   |   |   

Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 – GNRO) (Paris:GNRO), a biopharmaceutical developing new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), today announced publication in Multiple Sclerosis of the safety and efficacy results from its temelimab CHANGE-MS and ANGEL-MS clinical studies.

These studies were a Phase 2, double-blind, 48-week trial (CHANGE-MS) in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), followed by a 48-week extension phase (ANGEL-MS). The studies assessed the safety and efficacy of temelimab on MRI markers of inflammation and neurodegeneration. A total of 270 patients were randomized to receive monthly intravenous temelimab (6, 12, or 18 mg/kg) or placebo for 24 weeks; at week 24, placebo-treated participants were re-randomized to treatment groups. A total of 92% of patients with RRMS who completed the CHANGE-MS study opted to continue the study and were included in the ANGEL-MS extension phase. While the primary endpoint on acute inflammation was not met, as announced in August 2017, temelimab already showed promising signs on MRI markers of neurodegeneration at 48 weeks (CHANGE-MS, top-line announced in March 2018), which were sustained or enlarged over the 48-week extension (ANGEL-MS, top-line announced March 2019). No safety issues emerged.

These results put temelimab in a unique position against neurodegeneration in MS, aiming to serve the majority of patients whose disability continues to progress despite being treated with effective therapies against relapses. Temelimab’s specific mode of action, in neutralizing pathogenic HERV-W ENV, and its excellent tolerability could open the door to new combination approaches to address both relapses and neurodegeneration in MS.

Publication of the results from the CHANGE-MS Phase 2 study and its 48-week ANGEL-MS extension confirms the potential of temelimab in MS through a new mechanism of action targeting specifically neurodegeneration. This was a first-in-class ambitious exploratory Phase 2, and its promising results show the importance of pursuing novel paths to achieve progress against the remaining medical need of tackling disability progression in MS,” said Prof. Hans-Peter Hartung, Professor of Neurology, Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf, and principal investigator of the CHANGE-MS and ANGEL-MS studies.

Seite 1 von 2
GeNeuro porteur Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GeNeuro Announces the Publication in Multiple Sclerosis of Results From CHANGE-MS and ANGEL-MS Studies Regulatory News: GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 – GNRO) (Paris:GNRO), a biopharmaceutical developing new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), today announced publication in Multiple Sclerosis of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Energous Announces Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit Supporting Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
BlackRock Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21GeNeuro Announces Successful €6.0 Million Private Placement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21GeNeuro Announces Launch of Private Placement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21GeNeuro Announces Launch of Private Placement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.07.21GeNeuro Presents Data Supporting Pathogenic Role of an Endogenous Retroviral Protein (HERV-W ENV) in Post-COVID Neuropsychiatric Syndrome
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21GeNeuro and CIRI Renew Collaboration Agreement and Expand Focus to Post-COVID Syndromes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten