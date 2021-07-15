JT Group launches Ploom X

TOKYO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT ) (TSE: 2914) announces the official launch of Ploom X, its next generation heated tobacco device, on August 17, 2021. Ploom X will gradually be made available across Japan, including convenience stores and select tobacco retail stores. Ploom X will also be available for pre-launch sale at the CLUB JT online shop from July 26, 2021.

Ploom X is the JT Group's next generation device for heated tobacco sticks, the company's priority category, where it is now focusing its resources. The device, which will be launched across key markets after Japan, was jointly developed by JT in Japan and JTI, the Group's international subsidiary, headquartered in Switzerland.

"Ploom X is the first global device developed by JT and JTI, bringing together all our global resources to offer the best user experience of our time. We are delighted to be able to offer this new innovative product to adult consumers in Japan, the world's leading heated tobacco market and where product standards and quality are of the highest importance.

"Listening to consumers globally, we have created a proposition that is aligned with today's lifestyles and choices. This includes a more authentic tobacco taste, new connectivity possibilities and several options to personalize the device to everyday needs. Ploom X will make the user experience more pleasurable and unique than ever before. With Ploom X, we are continuing to build on our growing presence in the fast-moving heated tobacco sticks category and respond to the increasingly demanding needs of adult consumers around the world."

Daniel TORRAS, Senior Vice President, Reduced-Risk Products

The cutting-edge device, adopts the aesthetic and innovative "Nastro" design with a more intuitive user experience, with no buttons on its surface. In addition to the ability to precisely control heating temperature, Ploom X is equipped with a new heating technology, HEATFLOW, which focuses on air flow, significantly improving user experience.

Ploom X is also equipped with Bluetooth functionalities that connect with users' smartphone, enables consumers to see the battery status, lock the device and much more.

Along with the device, improved heated tobacco sticks are being rolled out. These benefit from carefully blended tobacco leaves picked by experts for their suitability to the HEATFLOW technology. The regular tobacco stick flavor is carefully blended with lamina, the most aromatic part of the tobacco leaf. There is a range of 12 different heated tobacco sticks so, more than ever before, consumers can enjoy a delicate yet rich tobacco taste according to their preferences.