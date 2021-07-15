checkAd

DGAP-News MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its Position in Hematology-Oncology

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.07.2021, 08:00  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its Position in Hematology-Oncology

15.07.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Media Release
Planegg/Munich, Germany, July 15, 2021

MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its Position in Hematology-Oncology

Company Announces Successful Completion of Tender Offer

Moves Forward with Strategic Funding Partnership with Royalty Pharma

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) ("MorphoSys") today announced the successful completion of its previously announced cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) ("Constellation") for $34.00 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest and subject to any applicable withholding of taxes. The tender offer expired at one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York City Time, on July 14, 2021.

Approximately 42,811,957 shares of Constellation were validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer, representing approximately 89% of Constellation's outstanding shares at the time of the expiration of the tender offer. In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement by and among Constellation, MorphoSys and MorphoSys Development Inc., all shares that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn have been accepted for payment. MorphoSys will promptly complete its acquisition of Constellation through a second step merger of MorphoSys Development Inc. with and into Constellation resulting in Constellation surviving as an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MorphoSys.

The merger is expected to close today before the start of trading on the NASDAQ market in the U.S., and Constellation shares will cease trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market. The total equity value of the transaction is approximately $1.7 billion.

"We are pleased to welcome the Constellation team to MorphoSys. With Constellation's high-potential product candidates, complementary R&D capabilities, and outstanding team, we can further advance our mission in the fight against cancer," said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys. "This transformational acquisition bolsters our position in hematology-oncology and marks the beginning of an important next chapter in our company's history."

Seite 1 von 4
Morphosys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its Position in Hematology-Oncology DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its Position in Hematology-Oncology 15.07.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Sehr gutes Ergebnis zum 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Coreo AG erwirbt Immobilienportfolio mit 1.356 Einheiten - MagForce-Beteiligung Teil des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das zweite Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Mitteilung an die Gläubiger der Deutsche Wohnen SE Wandelschuldverschreibung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Business Combination Agreement between HomeToGo GmbH and Lakestar SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 16,50 je Aktie ...
DGAP-News: HomeToGo GmbH and Lakestar SPAC I SE to Combine to Create a Publicly Listed Company as a Next ...
DGAP-News: Sixt Mobility Consulting erweitert 'Companion'-App mit elektronischer Führerscheinkontrolle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​Siemens Energy AG: ​​​​​Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. lowers outlook for ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Delisting of Fyber
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt das Unternehmen seine Position in der Hämatologie-Onkologie (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt das Unternehmen seine Position in der Hämatologie-Onkologie
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Aktien - Cliq Digital, Lufthansa, MorphoSys, Nordex und Co.: Neue Shortseller-Positionen
4investors | Kommentare
13.07.21Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und MagForce (MF6) etwas fester – MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) konsolidieren; Qiagen (QIA) senkt Prognosen
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax mit trägem Start nach starkem Wochenausklang
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09.07.21Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und Biontech (22UA) klettern, MorhpoSys (MOR) erholt; Qiagen (QIA) leichter
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21MORGAN STANLEY stuft MORPHOSYS auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
07.07.21Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und Qiagen (QIA) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) erneut tiefrot
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Egbert Prior: Morphosys mit spektakulärem Deal
Egbert Prior | Kommentare
07.07.21Aktien - Encavis, LPKF Laser, MorphoSys und Nordex: Neue Shortseller-Positionen
4investors | Kommentare