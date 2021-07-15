checkAd

Preliminary financial results for 6 months of 2021

In June, “Novaturas” Group operated flights from Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia to Turkey, Greek islands, Bulgaria, and Montenegro. During June, the company served 17 thousand customers, i. e. 7 thousand more than in May. Group revenue in June amounted to EUR 10.5 million.

In total, during January - June, the company served 46 thousand customers - 48% more than in the same period last year and yet still 66% less than the corresponding time in 2019. Cumulative January - June turnover reached EUR 29 million and was 24% more and 65% lower than the corresponding time last year and in 2019. 

"Every month we monitor the recovery of the tourism market, and it reflects in generated monthly results. After the disastrous 2020 it is bold to compare 2021 results with the exceptionally successful 2019, but the recovery trends are obvious, and we consistently reduce the difference every month. In June, we have added Bulgaria and Montenegro to the holiday destinations portfolio. As the summer season accelerates, we are increasing our planed flight programs in Lithuania and Estonia. June has also become a breaking point when we started generating more revenue through our own e-commerce channels than in 2019”, says Audronė Keinytė, Head of “Novaturas” Group.

In July, the EU digital COVID certificate and the unified country grouping system also entered into force. According to the company this makes a significant contribution to more free traveling, even more, those travelers who have recovered from the virus or have been fully vaccinated are not subject to the self-isolation condition and the requirements for additional tests. “Steadily growing numbers of vaccinated people and the possibility to plan holidays in advance suggest a strong start of the third quarter”, says A. Keinytė.  

In June, “Novaturas” group received the second part of the investment for convertible bonds worth EUR 5 million. The company allocates the first part of the investment received for ordinary bonds to its strategic priorities - development of relations with partners abroad, strengthening company's positions in the holiday destinations and the improvement of the e-commerce system. Also, in June the shares of the company on the “Nasdaq Baltic” Stock Exchange have been applied with the smallest tick size, which amounts to EUR 0.001 cents. According to the company's representatives, the active trading in the group's shares has been observed all this year.

About “Novaturas” Group

AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

CFO
Tomas Staškūnas 
tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt,
+370 687 10426





