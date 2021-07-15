checkAd

Reminder Program for the publication of Yara International ASA second quarter results 2021

The Yara International ASA second quarter 2021 results will be published on Friday 16 July 2021 at 08:00 CEST.


An on-line presentation will be held at 12:00 CEST, hosted by Yara President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether. The presentation will be held in English.

The report, presentation and webcast will be available at the above mentioned times at:
yara.com/investor-relations/latest-quarterly-report/

There will also be a conference call at 13:00 CEST the same day with an opportunity to ask questions to Yara’s management.

Please use this link for online registration for the conference call:

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/9686406

  • Participants must register in advance of the conference using the link provided. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID.
  • In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.
  • Note: Due to regional restrictions some participants may receive operator assistance when joining this conference call and will not be automatically connected.


A replay of the conference call will be available from 16 July 18:00 CEST until 06 August 18:00 CEST. Please use the Dial-in Numbers listed below and Conference ID 9686406        :
Norway:         21034235
UK FreeCall: 08082380667
USA:              1(917)677-7532
International: 44(0)3333009785


Yours faithfully
for Yara International ASA

Silje Ingeberg Nygaard
Acting Head of Investor Relations


About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a climate positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





