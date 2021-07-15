checkAd

GAM appoints new Zurich based Global Head of Wealth Management and new Head of Private Labelling in Luxembourg

15 July 2021

PRESS RELEASE

GAM appoints new Zurich based Global Head of Wealth Management and new Head of Private Labelling in Luxembourg

GAM announced today that as part of its growth plans, Martin Jufer is being promoted to the new role of Global Head of Wealth Management and Sean O’Driscoll will join the firm as the CEO of Luxembourg, responsible for the management company and Private Label Funds business.

These appointments mark another step in the implementation of GAM’s growth strategy.

GAM Private Labelling is one of the largest independent third-party fund solution providers in Europe and plans to further strengthen the strategic growth path for the platform by building on its strong track record and ongoing client demand for management company services.

GAM‘s existing private clients business will be re-branded as GAM Wealth Management. GAM plans to grow the capabilities within its recently opened office in Singapore and continue to build its presence in this important and growing market. GAM also plans to deepen its existing capabilities in Switzerland and the UK while continuing to invest in new technology to support best in class client service.

Martin Jufer joined GAM from Julius Baer in 2009 and has been responsible for the Private Labelling business since 2015. Martin will provide continuity by remaining on the boards of GAM’s management companies in Switzerland, Luxembourg, Ireland and Italy. Martin takes up his new Wealth Management role on 2nd August and will remain based in Zurich.

Sean O’Driscoll joins GAM from Universal-Investment where he was the Country Head of Luxembourg and a member of the Group Management Board. Sean will remain based in Luxembourg and will provide senior leadership there to reflect the importance of Luxembourg within GAM’s business plans. Sean has over 27 years of experience in the industry. Before Universal-Investment he had roles with AXA, BlackRock and State Street in the USA, Ireland and Luxembourg. Sean will join GAM on 2nd August.

(These appointments are subject to the normal regulatory approvals).

GAM Wealth Management (formerly GAM Private Clients and Charities) has over 35 years of experience in providing multi asset solutions for private clients and as at 31 December 2020 managed over CHF 2.9 billion for clients including ultra high net worth individuals, family offices, trusts and charities.

