LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities

Partnership is based on an initial order of 3,000 vans, with the sales agreement expected to be finalised in Q3 2021

AMSTERDAM and LONDON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeasePlan, one of the world’s leading Car-as-a-Service companies, and Arrival, (NASDAQ: ARVL) the global technology company creating electric vehicles (EVs) with its unique technologies, today announce that LeasePlan will be the preferred operational leasing partner for Arrival electric vans. The partnership is based on an initial order of 3,000 vans, with the sales agreement expected to be finalised in Q3 2021.

Tex Gunning, CEO of LeasePlan, said:
“Demand for online shopping is skyrocketing, but this demand has to be met responsibly, and concerns about pollution from delivery vehicles need to be addressed. I’m therefore delighted to be partnering with Arrival, which will see LeasePlan delivering some of the greenest. cleanest and truly innovative eLCVs to our customers. Together we are going to revolutionize the fast-growing eLCV market and make zero emission deliveries part and parcel of the New Normal.”

Avinash Rugoobur, President, Arrival, said:
“LeasePlan is not only the world’s largest Car-as-a-Service company, but they have also shown a long-term commitment to carbon footprint reduction as founding members of the EV100 – really putting sustainability on the map long before it was popular. Arrival is thrilled to be partnering with a fellow company leading the charge to accelerate the transition to zero-emissions vehicles, bringing sustainable mobility and cleaner air to cities around the world. This shows Arrival’s method is truly game changing and can roll out in multiple locations rapidly. With this new partnership, Arrival will be able to deepen and expand our presence globally, working with LeasePlan to bring the best possible products to its customers and in turn helping them to achieve their own sustainability goals.”

Arrival accelerates the mass adoption of EVs at scale globally by producing affordable commercial vehicles, with a substantially lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This is enabled by Arrival’s unique new method of design and production in rapidly scalable Microfactories which utilises the company’s in-house technologies, including materials, software, hardware and robotics.

LeasePlan has a global fleet of approximately 1.9 million vehicles and is one of the world’s leading providers of delivery vans-as-a-service – nearly 1 in every 4 LeasePlan vehicles is an LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle). LeasePlan’s ambition is to achieve net zero emissions from its serviced fleet by 2030.

