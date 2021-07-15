LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities

Partnership is based on an initial order of 3,000 vans, with the sales agreement expected to be finalised in Q3 2021

AMSTERDAM and LONDON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeasePlan, one of the world’s leading Car-as-a-Service companies, and Arrival, (NASDAQ: ARVL) the global technology company creating electric vehicles (EVs) with its unique technologies, today announce that LeasePlan will be the preferred operational leasing partner for Arrival electric vans. The partnership is based on an initial order of 3,000 vans, with the sales agreement expected to be finalised in Q3 2021.



Tex Gunning, CEO of LeasePlan, said:

“Demand for online shopping is skyrocketing, but this demand has to be met responsibly, and concerns about pollution from delivery vehicles need to be addressed. I’m therefore delighted to be partnering with Arrival, which will see LeasePlan delivering some of the greenest. cleanest and truly innovative eLCVs to our customers. Together we are going to revolutionize the fast-growing eLCV market and make zero emission deliveries part and parcel of the New Normal.”