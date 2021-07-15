Strong NAV Growth Drives 32% Growth in Dividend



15 July 2021

Highlights:

Semi-annual dividend of $0.41 per share, an increase of 32% to February 2021 dividend

The significant increase is driven by the Company’s 22% growth in NAV 1 year to date

year to date Increase brings the annualised dividend yield on NAV to 3.0%, in line with the Company’s stated dividend policy; annualised share price yield is 4.2% based on the closing share price of £14.25 on 14 July 2021.





William Maltby, Chairman, commented: “This payment represents the eighth increase in the Company’s dividend since 2013, resulting in a dividend compound annual growth rate of 8.8%. The Company’s portfolio has performed exceptionally well – increasing in value by over 22% during the first six months of the year alone. The Manager has built a portfolio of private companies, alongside some of the world’s leading private equity managers. Value-creation by lead private equity managers has been significant and is continuing in this maturing portfolio and the Company’s growth in NAV directly reflects this. Additionally, the Company’s 2021 realisation activity clearly demonstrates the ability of this portfolio to generate highly successful realisations. The Directors and I are pleased to increase the dividend in line with Company’s commitment of distributing 3.0% of NAV annually to shareholders.”

While the Company declares dividends in US Dollars, Shareholders will receive Sterling dividends at the prevailing rate at the time of currency conversion, unless an election to receive dividends in US Dollars is made on forms which are available on NBPE’s website prior to the currency election date listed below. If an investor has previously elected to receive US Dollars, that election will be used unless changed. Investors may also participate in a dividend re-investment plan (forms for which are available on NBPE’s website) if they wish to increase their shareholdings instead of receiving cash dividends.