Finnair Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Increases Cost Cutting Target
(PLX AI) – Finnair Q2 revenue EUR 111.8 million vs. estimate EUR 144 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -151.3 million vs. estimate EUR -149 millionQ2 EBIT EUR -139.1 millionNow targets EUR 200 million permanent cost base reduction from 2022, up from EUR …
- (PLX AI) – Finnair Q2 revenue EUR 111.8 million vs. estimate EUR 144 million.
- Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -151.3 million vs. estimate EUR -149 million
- Q2 EBIT EUR -139.1 million
- Now targets EUR 200 million permanent cost base reduction from 2022, up from EUR 170 million previously
- Says travel restrictions lifted at slower pace than expected, demand recovery delayed
- Expects monthly operating cash flow to turn positive by end of the year
