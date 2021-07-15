Finnair Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Increases Cost Cutting Target Autor: PLX AI | 15.07.2021, 08:03 | 48 | 0 | 0 15.07.2021, 08:03 | (PLX AI) – Finnair Q2 revenue EUR 111.8 million vs. estimate EUR 144 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -151.3 million vs. estimate EUR -149 millionQ2 EBIT EUR -139.1 millionNow targets EUR 200 million permanent cost base reduction from 2022, up from EUR … (PLX AI) – Finnair Q2 revenue EUR 111.8 million vs. estimate EUR 144 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -151.3 million vs. estimate EUR -149 millionQ2 EBIT EUR -139.1 millionNow targets EUR 200 million permanent cost base reduction from 2022, up from EUR … (PLX AI) – Finnair Q2 revenue EUR 111.8 million vs. estimate EUR 144 million.

Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -151.3 million vs. estimate EUR -149 million

Q2 EBIT EUR -139.1 million

Now targets EUR 200 million permanent cost base reduction from 2022, up from EUR 170 million previously

Says travel restrictions lifted at slower pace than expected, demand recovery delayed

Expects monthly operating cash flow to turn positive by end of the year Finnair Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Finnair Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer