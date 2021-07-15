MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its Position in Hematology-Oncology

Company Announces Successful Completion of Tender Offer Moves Forward with Strategic Funding Partnership with Royalty PharmaPLANEGG / MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; NASDAQ:MOR) ("MorphoSys") today announced the …

PLANEGG / MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; NASDAQ:MOR) ("MorphoSys") today announced the successful completion of its previously announced cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) ("Constellation") for $34.00 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest and subject to any applicable withholding of taxes. The tender offer expired at one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York City Time, on July 14, 2021.

Approximately 42,811,957 shares of Constellation were validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer, representing approximately 89% of Constellation's outstanding shares at the time of the expiration of the tender offer. In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement by and among Constellation, MorphoSys and MorphoSys Development Inc., all shares that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn have been accepted for payment. MorphoSys will promptly complete its acquisition of Constellation through a second step merger of MorphoSys Development Inc. with and into Constellation resulting in Constellation surviving as an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MorphoSys.

The merger is expected to close today before the start of trading on the NASDAQ market in the U.S., and Constellation shares will cease trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market. The total equity value of the transaction is approximately $1.7 billion.

"We are pleased to welcome the Constellation team to MorphoSys. With Constellation's high-potential product candidates, complementary R&D capabilities, and outstanding team, we can further advance our mission in the fight against cancer," said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys. "This transformational acquisition bolsters our position in hematology-oncology and marks the beginning of an important next chapter in our company's history."

In connection with completing its acquisition of Constellation, MorphoSys has moved forward with a long-term strategic funding partnership with Royalty Pharma plc ("Royalty Pharma"). As previously announced, Royalty Pharma has made a $1.425 billion upfront payment to MorphoSys, supporting the financing of the transaction with Constellation and development of the combined pipeline. Royalty Pharma will also provide MorphoSys with access to up to $350 million in Development Funding Bonds with the flexibility to draw over a one-year period and will make additional payments of up to $150 million to MorphoSys upon reaching clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones for otilimab, gantenerumab and pelabresib. Royalty Pharma will have the rights to receive 100% of MorphoSys' royalties on net sales of Tremfya (R) , 80% of future royalties and 100% of future milestone payments on otilimab, 60% of future royalties on gantenerumab, and 3% on future net sales of Constellation's clinical stage assets (pelabresib and CPI-0209). With the completion of MorphoSys' acquisition of Constellation, Royalty Pharma will invest $100 million in a cash capital increase of MorphoSys under an authorization to exclude subscription rights of existing shareholders. The new MorphoSys shares will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.