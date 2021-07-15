checkAd

MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its Position in Hematology-Oncology

Autor: Accesswire
15.07.2021, 08:20  |  70   |   |   

Company Announces Successful Completion of Tender Offer Moves Forward with Strategic Funding Partnership with Royalty PharmaPLANEGG / MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; NASDAQ:MOR) ("MorphoSys") today announced the …

Company Announces Successful Completion of Tender Offer 

Moves Forward with Strategic Funding Partnership with Royalty Pharma

PLANEGG / MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; NASDAQ:MOR) ("MorphoSys") today announced the successful completion of its previously announced cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) ("Constellation") for $34.00 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest and subject to any applicable withholding of taxes. The tender offer expired at one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York City Time, on July 14, 2021.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Morphosys AG!
Long
Basispreis 57,25€
Hebel 13,13
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 65,42€
Hebel 12,16
Ask 0,79
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Approximately 42,811,957 shares of Constellation were validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer, representing approximately 89% of Constellation's outstanding shares at the time of the expiration of the tender offer. In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement by and among Constellation, MorphoSys and MorphoSys Development Inc., all shares that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn have been accepted for payment. MorphoSys will promptly complete its acquisition of Constellation through a second step merger of MorphoSys Development Inc. with and into Constellation resulting in Constellation surviving as an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MorphoSys.

The merger is expected to close today before the start of trading on the NASDAQ market in the U.S., and Constellation shares will cease trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market. The total equity value of the transaction is approximately $1.7 billion.

"We are pleased to welcome the Constellation team to MorphoSys. With Constellation's high-potential product candidates, complementary R&D capabilities, and outstanding team, we can further advance our mission in the fight against cancer," said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys. "This transformational acquisition bolsters our position in hematology-oncology and marks the beginning of an important next chapter in our company's history."

In connection with completing its acquisition of Constellation, MorphoSys has moved forward with a long-term strategic funding partnership with Royalty Pharma plc ("Royalty Pharma"). As previously announced, Royalty Pharma has made a $1.425 billion upfront payment to MorphoSys, supporting the financing of the transaction with Constellation and development of the combined pipeline. Royalty Pharma will also provide MorphoSys with access to up to $350 million in Development Funding Bonds with the flexibility to draw over a one-year period and will make additional payments of up to $150 million to MorphoSys upon reaching clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones for otilimab, gantenerumab and pelabresib. Royalty Pharma will have the rights to receive 100% of MorphoSys' royalties on net sales of Tremfya (R) , 80% of future royalties and 100% of future milestone payments on otilimab, 60% of future royalties on gantenerumab, and 3% on future net sales of Constellation's clinical stage assets (pelabresib and CPI-0209). With the completion of MorphoSys' acquisition of Constellation, Royalty Pharma will invest $100 million in a cash capital increase of MorphoSys under an authorization to exclude subscription rights of existing shareholders. The new MorphoSys shares will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Seite 1 von 3
Morphosys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its Position in Hematology-Oncology Company Announces Successful Completion of Tender Offer Moves Forward with Strategic Funding Partnership with Royalty PharmaPLANEGG / MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; NASDAQ:MOR) ("MorphoSys") today announced the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cinedigm Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cloud DX Remote Patient Monitoring Helps Canadian Hospitals Address Pandemic-Related Surgical ...
Stabilisation Notice, End of Stabilisation Period and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
NextSource Materials Announces Appointment of Leading Mining Executive and Former CEO of Xstrata ...
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates 42West on 2021 Emmy Nominations
High-Grade Awaruite Obtained During Site Visit to Letain Along 1 km X 1.3 km Known Nickel-Cobalt ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
HAVN Life Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement With Cube Psytech
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt das Unternehmen seine Position in der Hämatologie-Onkologie (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt das Unternehmen seine Position in der Hämatologie-Onkologie
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its Position in Hematology-Oncology
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Aktien - Cliq Digital, Lufthansa, MorphoSys, Nordex und Co.: Neue Shortseller-Positionen
4investors | Kommentare
13.07.21Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und MagForce (MF6) etwas fester – MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) konsolidieren; Qiagen (QIA) senkt Prognosen
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax mit trägem Start nach starkem Wochenausklang
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09.07.21Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und Biontech (22UA) klettern, MorhpoSys (MOR) erholt; Qiagen (QIA) leichter
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21MORGAN STANLEY stuft MORPHOSYS auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
07.07.21Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und Qiagen (QIA) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) erneut tiefrot
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Egbert Prior: Morphosys mit spektakulärem Deal
Egbert Prior | Kommentare