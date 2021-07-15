checkAd

AS Tallink Grupp will hold an Investor Webinar to introduce the results of the second quarter of 2021

AS Tallink Grupp will introduce the results of the second quarter of 2021 in an investor webinar. All shareholders and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar, scheduled to take place on 29 July 2021 at 15:00 (EET). The webinar will be held in English and prior registration is required.

The financial results will be presented by the Chairman of the Management Board Paavo Nõgene, Member of Management Board Harri Hanschmidt and Financial director Joonas Joost. We kindly ask participants to provide their questions before the webinar, latest by 12:00 on 29 July, by e-mail to: investor@tallink.ee. Due to time constraint, preference will be given to questions submitted in writing before the webinar.

How to join the webinar?
To join the webinar, please register by 29 July 2021 at 14:30 (EET) latest via the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7758909825885019151.

When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will only take a few seconds. In case the plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, will open automatically.

Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and will be available online for everyone on the company’s website at www.tallink.com/investors/webinars and on the Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

Joonas Joost
Financial director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee





