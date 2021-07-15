checkAd

Jeanette Jäger will commence as the CEO of Enento Group on 1 January 2022

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 15 JULY 2021 AT 9.30 A.M. EEST

Jeanette Jäger will commence as the CEO of Enento Group on 1 January 2022

Jeanette Jäger has been appointed Enento Group Plc’s CEO and member of the Executive Management Team. She will start in her position on 1 January 2022.

Jeanette Jäger has strong experience in the Nordic banking and finance sector in leadership, ICT, Finance and Sales & Marketing positions. Since 2016 she has worked in the Swedish company Bankgirot, first as VP Digital Services and from 2017 as CEO of Bankgirot. Previously she has acted in different C-level positions in Tieto and TDC Communication.

As communicated with a stock exchange release on 21 April 2021, the Group’s current CEO Jukka Ruuska has given notice of his resignation from the company. Jukka Ruuska will continue in his position until 31 October 2021. We will communicate separately about the arrangements for the CEO's duties for the interim period from 1 November 2021 to 31 December 2021.

“I wish Jeanette welcome in our company. She is a professional in digital banking and finance business and has experience of several Nordic level companies in different positions and development projects. In addition, Jeanette has led a similar type of IT platform project as our Nordic business platform. Her extensive knowledge supports in a significant way our work in developing Enento”, states Patrick Lapveteläinen, Enento Group’s Chairman of the Board.

"Enento Group is one of the leading Nordic providers of digital business and consumer information services, whose growth and internationalisation in the past years has been impressive. I am very enthusiastic to join the company at this interesting stage. I am looking forward to getting to build a Nordic future together with the whole organisation and develop the company jointly with the business operations and customers. Enento maintains trust and contributes to a sustainable economy in the society. It’s great to be involved in providing our customers with services that allow them to make more sustainable decisions”, says Jeanette Jäger.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Patrick Lapveteläinen
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel. +358 10 516 0007

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2020 was 151.3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.





