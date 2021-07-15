4Q20

3Q20

2Q20

€/$ 1.21 1.20 1.19 1.17 1.10

Brent ($/b) 69.0 61.1 44.2 42.9 29.6

Average liquids price* ($/b) 62.9 56.4 41.0 39.9 23.4

Average gas price* ($/Mbtu) 4.43 4.06 3.31 2.52 2.61

Average LNG price** ($/Mbtu) 6.59 6.08 4.90 3.57 4.40

Variable Cost Margin,

European refining*** ($/t) 10.2 5.3 4.6 -2.7 14.3

* Sales in $ / Sales in volume for consolidated affiliates (excluding stock value variation).

** Sales in $ / Sales in volume for consolidated and equity affiliates (excluding stock value variation).

*** This indicator represents the average margin on variable costs realized by TotalEnergies’ European refining business (equal to the difference between the sales of refined products realized by TotalEnergies’ European refining and the crude purchases as well as associated variable costs, divided by refinery throughput in tons).

____

