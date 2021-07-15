TotalEnergies Main Indicators
Regulatory News:
TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
4Q20
3Q20
2Q20
1.21
1.20
1.19
1.17
1.10
69.0
61.1
44.2
42.9
29.6
62.9
56.4
41.0
39.9
23.4
4.43
4.06
3.31
2.52
2.61
6.59
6.08
4.90
3.57
4.40
European refining***
10.2
5.3
4.6
-2.7
14.3
* Sales in $ / Sales in volume for consolidated affiliates (excluding stock value variation).
** Sales in $ / Sales in volume for consolidated and equity affiliates (excluding stock value variation).
*** This indicator represents the average margin on variable costs realized by TotalEnergies’ European refining business (equal to the difference between the sales of refined products realized by TotalEnergies’ European refining and the crude purchases as well as associated variable costs, divided by refinery throughput in tons).
____
Disclaimer
Data is based on TotalEnergies’ reporting and is not audited.
To the extent permitted by law, TotalEnergies SE disclaims all liability from the use of the main indicators.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005979/en/
