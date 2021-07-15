Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Araguaia Nickel Project Operational Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ('Horizonte' or 'the Company') the nickel company focused on Brazil, is pleased to provide an operational update for the Araguaia Nickel Project ('Araguaia' or 'the …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ('Horizonte' or 'the Company') the nickel company focused on Brazil, is pleased to provide an operational update for the Araguaia Nickel Project ('Araguaia' or 'the Project').

Significant progress on key project execution preparation activities, including competitive tendering for supply of key processing equipment, electric furnace and project management (EPCM) services

Operational Readiness Plan well advanced with all key permits in place for commencement of construction

Financing discussions remain on track. Credit committee approval for the senior debt facility expected in Q3 2021 as previously announced

Key environmental and social programmes continuing in preparation for construction phase

Mobilisation of Head of Projects to Brazil and appointment of Engineering, Community, Health and Safety Managers continues the build out of the project execution team

Horizonte's CEO, Jeremy Martin, commented: 'In the six months since the completion of the value engineering work, significant progress has been made on plans to implement the project. Tenders have been completed for approximately US$230M of key equipment and services to be supplied under contract with industry-leading vendors. This progress has enabled the project execution plan to be further advanced and to better reflect the current context in Brazil, allowing us to successfully deliver a tier-one nickel project. We have made progress with the senior debt facility following completion of due diligence by the lending syndicate, with credit committee approval on track for Q3 2021.

Mike Drake, our newly appointed Head of Projects has arrived in Brazil safely, successfully reopened the office in Belo Horizonte and is rapidly building out our project execution team.Together with the excellent progress being made on our financing initiatives and the recent strength in the nickel price, it is exciting to see an increase of activity on the ground in Brazil as our preparation to start construction in the coming months intensifies.'

Project Execution Readiness

Based on the optimised scope and execution plan that was generated by the Value Engineering work (see announcement 4 December 2020), the past six months have focused on final preparations for project execution.

The objectives of this project readiness process has been to:

Define the final process equipment specification and suppliers that will be used by the Project, particularly the electric furnace and rotary kiln;

Identify and partner with the best-placed Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) contractor to deliver the Project;

Update and detail the Project Execution Plan to reflect these inputs; and

Optimise the Operational Readiness Plan.

Key outcomes of the work include: