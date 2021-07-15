checkAd

Interim Report, January – June 2021

Period April 1 – June 30, 2021

  • Net sales of SEK 143 m (100 m)
  • Recurring revenues of SEK 68 m (62 m)
  • which corresponds to % of net sales 48 % (62 %)
  • EBITDA SEK 58 m (24 m)
  • EBITDA margin 40 % (24 %)
  • EBIT 30 m (12 m)
  • EBIT margin 21 % (12 %)
  • Net profit SEK 23 m (9 m)
  • Net profit margin 16 % (9 %)
  • EPS before dilution SEK 0.42 (0.17)
  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK 11 m (36 m)
  • ACV SEK 9 m (3 m)
  • ARR SEK 280 m (238 m)


Period January 1 – June 30, 2021

  • Net sales of SEK 245 m (203 m)
  • Recurring revenues of SEK 135 m (123 m)
  • which corresponds to % of net sales 55 % (61 %)
  • EBITDA SEK 77 m (51 m)
  • EBITDA margin 32 % (25 %)
  • EBIT 35 m (27 m)
  • EBIT margin 15 % (13 %)
  • Net profit SEK 27 m (20 m)
  • Net profit margin 11 % (10 %)
  • EPS before dilution SEK 0.51 (0.38)
  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK 17 m (62 m)
  • ACV SEK 20 m (10 m)
  • ARR SEK 280 m (238 m)


 

For the full report, see attached PDF.   

For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

____________________________________________________________________________

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is inside information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is obliged make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 AM CEST July 15 2021.

Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time. We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes.

Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.


 

