Orexo Q2 2021 Interim Report Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 15.07.2021, 08:56 | 48 | 0 | 0 15.07.2021, 08:56 | UPPSALA, Sweden, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "First commercial DTx contract signed with a large healthcare provider" Summary Total net revenues of SEK 142.8 m (179.1)

(179.1) Net earnings of SEK -73.7 m (-32.5)

(-32.5) EBITDA of SEK -41.1 m (-9.0)

(-9.0) US Pharma segment (ZUBSOLV US) net revenues of SEK 126.0 m (172.5), in local currency USD 15.0 m (17.8), EBIT of SEK 61.6 m (88.8)

(172.5), in local currency (17.8), EBIT of (88.8) Cash flow from operating activities of SEK -20.9 m (-7.2), cash balance of SEK 679.7 m (677.2)

(-7.2), cash balance of (677.2) Two patents for ZUBSOLV, with protection until 2032, were issued by the US Patent and Trademark Office

First patient enrolled in pivotal study evaluating the efficacy of modia in combination with sublingual buprenorphine/naloxone for the treatment of opioid use disorder

Commercial agreement for vorvida and deprexis signed with Trinity Health North Dakota Important events after the period Commercial partnership agreement signed with Sober Grid, the largest global social media network for people in addiction recovery, giving a large group of users access to vorvida and deprexis SEK m, unless otherwise stated 2021 Apr-Jun 2020 Apr-Jun 2021 Jan-Jun 2020 Jan-Jun Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer