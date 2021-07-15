Orexo Q2 2021 Interim Report
UPPSALA, Sweden, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "First commercial DTx contract signed with a large healthcare provider"
Summary
- Total net revenues of SEK 142.8 m (179.1)
- Net earnings of SEK -73.7 m (-32.5)
- EBITDA of SEK -41.1 m (-9.0)
- US Pharma segment (ZUBSOLV US) net revenues of SEK 126.0 m (172.5), in local currency USD 15.0 m (17.8), EBIT of SEK 61.6 m (88.8)
- Cash flow from operating activities of SEK -20.9 m (-7.2), cash balance of SEK 679.7 m (677.2)
- Two patents for ZUBSOLV, with protection until 2032, were issued by the US Patent and Trademark Office
- First patient enrolled in pivotal study evaluating the efficacy of modia in combination with sublingual buprenorphine/naloxone for the treatment of opioid use disorder
- Commercial agreement for vorvida and deprexis signed with Trinity Health North Dakota
Important events after the period
- Commercial partnership agreement signed with Sober Grid, the largest global social media network for people in addiction recovery, giving a large group of users access to vorvida and deprexis
|
SEK m, unless otherwise stated
|
2021
Apr-Jun
|
2020
Apr-Jun
|
2021
Jan-Jun
|
2020
Jan-Jun
