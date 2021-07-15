checkAd

Rensair makes Newsweek's list of Best Infection Prevention Products 2021

LONDON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air purification specialist Rensair has been included in Newsweek's list of Best Infection Prevention Products 2021. Newsweek, in partnership with the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit that evaluates health care quality, compiles and publishes an ongoing series of ratings for healthcare facilities and products.

Rensair B2B portable, hospital-grade air purifier

The Rensair hospital-grade air purifier is included within the 'Lighting Disinfectants' category. To make the list, a selection committee evaluated the product using four criteria: effectiveness, safety (to both patients and healthcare workers), successful real-world implementation and the stability of the company (to support future implementations).

Leapfrog also evaluated the quality of research studies demonstrating the product's effectiveness by looking at reproducibility, closeness between lab data/results and real-world application of the data/results, and closeness of fit between the choice of test or method of testing and what was being tested for.

"We are proud to be included in this evidence-based list of infection prevention products that   evaluates real-world implementation", said Christian Hendriksen, Co-founder and CEO of Rensair. "Safe, breathable air has never been more important, but COVID-19 is not the only threat. Hospitals also need protection against the rise in multidrug-resistant, airborne bacterial infections, which claim at least 700,000 lives per year worldwide and are projected to cause 10 million deaths per year by 2050. "

Rensair's patented technology was developed in Denmark to meet the strict air quality requirements of Scandinavian hospitals. Its efficacy is documented by several independent scientific laboratories, including Eurofins, Norconsult, and Oslo University Hospital. Tests conducted by the Danish Technological Institute in March 2021, which used aerosolized MS2 bacteriophages as a proxy for Covid-19, further proved its efficiency at capturing and inactivating the Coronavirus family of viruses.

On the back of these credentials, Rensair's trusted technology has been adopted by doctor and dental practices, care homes and hospitals worldwide, including several NHS trusts in the UK. With operations in the UK, Europe, the USA and Asia, the company has recently expanded its client base beyond the health sector, enabling both public and private organisations to benefit from a safer working environment. Clients include multinationals, manufacturers, educational establishments, and hospitality venues.

Rensair is a specialist in air purification, protecting and enhancing lives through clean air. Our patented technology, which combines H13 HEPA filtration with germicidal UVC light, was developed to meet the strict standards of Scandinavian hospitals and is independently validated by scientific research laboratories. Rensair air purification units meet all the standards recommended by the US EPA and UK SAGE committee in their respective reports on air purifiers. In the context of the pandemic, air purification has never been more important. Our mission is to get organisations back on their feet, by providing a safer environment. We destroy a minimum of 99.97% of airborne viruses, including coronavirus, ensuring clean air for each person.

