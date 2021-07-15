checkAd

EQS-News Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.07.2021, 09:00  |  62   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Dynamics Group AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain

15.07.2021 / 09:00

PRESS RELEASE

Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain

Zurich/Madrid, 15 July 2021 - Sygnum, a digital asset bank, and Artemundi, an art investment pioneer, have partnered to tokenize Picasso's Fillette au béret painting. This marks the first time the ownership rights in a Picasso, or any artwork, are being broadcast onto the public blockchain by a regulated bank, enabling investors to purchase and trade "shares" in the artwork called Art Security Tokens (ASTs).

- Created in 1964 by Pablo Picasso, the most influential artist of the twentieth century, the Fillette au béret is priced at CHF 4 million

- Tokenization lowers the barriers to art investment and opens-up the art market to a broad range of new investors

- Tokens will be available for subscription to professional and institutional investors exclusively through Sygnum, a FINMA-regulated Swiss Bank

- Token holders will have their ownership share in the painting fully recognised under Swiss law

- Secondary trading of tokens will take place on SygnEx, Sygnum's digital asset trading platform

Tokenization holds potential to increase transparency and democratise the annual USD 60 billion art market
The art market is complex, and often requires deep technical knowledge, personal connections and millions of dollars to enter. Tokenization, which creates digital representations of financial and real assets on the blockchain, enables fractional ownership, lowering financial barriers and democratising access to pieces of art history like Picasso's Fillette au béret. This innovative technology has the potential to open-up the global art market, worth USD 60 billion annually[1], to a broad range of new investors.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain EQS Group-News: Dynamics Group AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain 15.07.2021 / 09:00 PRESS RELEASESygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Business Combination Agreement between HomeToGo GmbH and Lakestar SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Energy AG: ​​​​​​​Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. senkt die Prognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Coreo AG erwirbt Immobilienportfolio mit 1.356 Einheiten - MagForce-Beteiligung Teil des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das zweite Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 16,50 je Aktie ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Preliminary second quarter 2021 results above market expectations despite semiconductor ...
DGAP-News: Sixt Mobility Consulting erweitert 'Companion'-App mit elektronischer Führerscheinkontrolle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​Siemens Energy AG: ​​​​​Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. lowers outlook for ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Delisting of Fyber
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...