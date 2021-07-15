RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RICOH360 Tours, a service of RICOH Company Ltd, the only truly complete and affordable 360° virtual tour solution under one global brand, today announced the launch of the AI Virtual Staging feature.

The AI Virtual Staging is a new feature that automatically arranges virtual furniture on 360° images of vacant rooms through Artificial Intelligence

AI Virtual Staging will be available to all users as a beta. This new feature automatically arranges virtual furniture on 360° images in vacant rooms using Artificial Intelligence. In addition, a new pricing plan will be launched on July 15th, 2021.

The need to introduce remote selling using virtual tours allows you to reach the largest pool of potential buyers. Your viewers will experience a realistic tour of properties they are interested in and when they contact you, they are probably very interested in your listed property. The simple and convenient operation of RICOH360 Tours has been well received by many customers, with the number of registered users exceeding 30,000.

■ New Feature: AI Virtual Staging Beta

Virtual furniture and accessories are automatically arranged by AI on 360° images in vacant rooms to make the space more attractive. Visitors will be able to visualize themselves living in the home, so it aids in selling your property faster. Furthermore, RICOH's AI technology enables virtual staging of properties with furniture within 10 - 60 minutes.

The free plan allows you to virtual stage up to ten 360° images per lifetime, the pro plan allows you to virtual stage up to 20 images per month, and the business plan allows you to virtual stage up to 100 images per month. RICOH360 Tours users can use this function at no additional charge. RICOH360 Tours virtual staging reduces the time, cost and effort required to stage a home. AI virtual staging will be offered to users as a beta version, and improvements will be made in preparation for the official release.

■ New pricing plans

New pricing plans are now available: Pro plan and Business plan. Customers who sign up for an annual subscription will receive a discount of approximately 15%, starting at $39/month (for an annual paid subscription), which is lower than the previous plan. Now, additional team members can be added not only for the Business plan, but also for the Pro plan.

The previous plan (Entry and Standard plans) will no longer be available for new customers. Existing paid users can continue to use the previous plans, but they can also switch to the new plans if they choose.

About RICOH360 Tours

RICOH360 Tours is the official virtual tour platform for RICOH THETA, launched in July 2020. It has been supporting sales and marketing operations in real estate & other industries as a cloud service that allows anyone from anywhere to virtually view "Spaces" online without having to visit the site.

With a RICOH THETA and a PC/smartphone, anyone can easily create and publish a virtual tour. There is no limit to the number of virtual tours you can publish, the number of images you can insert in a tour. Agents may add property and contact information to the virtual tour so it can be utilized in various ways, such as shared via e-mails or SNS, embed to a webpage or can be shown through web conferencing systems. With the virtual tour form function, Call to Action (CTA), you can set up a form in the virtual tour that asks for your visitor’s contact information before they can view the entire tour.

Furthermore, customers can use "AI image enhancement”, “AI Video Maker” and “AI Virtual staging beta", which use Ricoh's original AI technology, and are available for all plans, making it easy to create attractive content.

About Ricoh Data Service Business

Ricoh is the leader in the development of high-quality immersive 360° cameras and platforms for prosumers and professionals to easily capture and share 360° views of physical spaces from a mobile app in minutes. Ricoh creates intuitive solutions that require no professional, technical or photography experience to create immersive digitized photo-realistic views of a physical environment. For more information, please visit here.

