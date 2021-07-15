checkAd

Fingerprint Cards AB invitation to the second quarter 2021 results presentation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 09:00  |  23   |   |   

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its second quarter 2021 results, on July 22, 2021 at 09:00 CEST.

Fingerprints’ CEO Christian Fredrikson will present the report together with CFO Per Sundqvist in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 09:00 am CEST.
Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.

The report is available at https://www.fingerprints.com/

The webcast and the presentation material can be accessed through https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ae2ki69u where it is also possible to ask questions.

For media and analysts: The telephone conference dial-in is +44 (0) 2071 928000 (international participants) or 08-506 921 80 (Swedish participants). Please state conference ID 1277329.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fingerprint Cards AB invitation to the second quarter 2021 results presentation Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its second quarter 2021 results, on July 22, 2021 at 09:00 CEST. Fingerprints’ CEO Christian Fredrikson will present the report together with CFO Per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Superconductor Technologies Announces Updated Dates Related to Previously Announced Clearday Merger
Pyxis Tankers Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred ...
Hexatronic acquires leading microduct business in the fast-growing German market
Life Clips To Enter Cryptocurrency Market With A Definitive Agreement To Acquire Global Blockchain ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
2021 Summer Holidays Still On Across Europe, But Will Look Different For Many
Generation Bio Announces Plan to Scale Next-Generation Rapid Enzymatic Manufacturing Process Across ...
Osisko Metals Announces the Re-Start of Drilling at Pine Point
RSM Selects Workday to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board